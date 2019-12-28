Is marriage finally on Prabhas's mind?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Is eternal bachelor Prabhas planning to get hitched? If the latest buzz is to be believed, the Baahubali star is likely to tie the knot after he wraps up the Telugu film, Jaan. News from Hyderabad is that one of his family members has reportedly revealed his marriage plans.

The family is eager that Prabhas, 40, give it a serious thought. Though Prabhas has become immune to the non-stop rumours about his marriage and bride-to-be, his legion of fans can't wait for his big day. The South star prefers to laugh off any talk about his nuptials.

On the work front, the latest buzz is that Prabhas will be headlining Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film tentatively titled Devil. In September, there was news about the Kabir Singh director collaborating with Ranbir Kapoor. Now, reports suggest that Prabhas has been roped in instead of Kapoor.

Prabhas has been a superstar down south for the longest time, but with his 2015 film, Baahubali, he became a national phenomenon. And with the second part of the hit film, Prabhas quickly became world-famous. His last multilingual film Saaho did great business at the box office.

