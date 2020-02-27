Is Michael Clarke dating fashion designer Pip Edwards after split from wife Kyly?

Fashion designer Pip Edwards has quashed rumours that she is in a relationship with former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke after he split with wife Kyly.

Reportedly, Clarke, nicknamed Pup, was seen leaving her Sydney house early in the morning last Thursday.

However, she insists that she is just supporting her friend. "As per my last statement to the press on my relationship with Michael Clarke, we have known each other for 12 years and have a current business association," Edwards told The Sunday Telegraph's Confidential.

On February 12, Clarke, 38, announced his $40 million divorce with Kyly, after seven years of marriage.

"Michael and I over the past month have spent more personal time together, I have been supporting Michael through what has been a rough time with the public view on his divorce," Pip added.

