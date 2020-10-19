Is Michael Clarke's ex-wife Kyly dating racer James Courtney?

Michael Clarke's ex-wife, Kyly has reportedly found love again. According to The Daily Telegraph, Kyly is dating V8 Supercars champion James Courtney.

The race car driver, 40, has known Kyly, 39, since she was 11 and they briefly dated two decades ago.

According to the report, Kyly and Courtney were seen "kissing passionately" trackside at Bathurst (NSW) recently. "It is early days but they are very happy. Kyly loves motorsports, it is something she has been passionate about since childhood. They just clicked when they reconnected and everything is going well. It is like a fairytale because they were together all those years ago so it has come full circle," a source told the newspaper. Kyly recently shared pictures from Bathurst track inside Courtney's garage where he is racing for the Tickford Boost Mobile Team.

Kyly is currently co-parenting daughter, Kelsey-Lee, four, post her amicable split from the former Australia cricket captain last year.

Like Kyly, Courtney too split from wife of 16 years, Carys in 2018 after she was photographed getting cosy with Sydney pub baron, Stu Laundy.

He went through a two-year legal battle to fight for his assets and equal custody of children, Zara and Cadel.

