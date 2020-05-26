Is moving closer to his parents wise?

My husband and I live on the other side of the country from where his parents live. I think it's a great arrangement because it allows us to have a relationship with them that isn't intrusive. I have heard horror stories from friends who have problems with their in-laws and have never had to deal with any issues primarily because we live so far apart. Lately, my husband has been thinking a lot about moving closer to them because they are getting old. Should I be worried about the impact on our marriage?

Not everyone's horror story needs to be your own. If you enjoy cordial relations with your in-laws, there is nothing that says this must change simply by moving closer to where they live. Relationships are defined by how people behave towards each other, not by how close or far away they are. If you and your husband have a strong bond, and you make him aware of your fears, this may even be good for you both. After all, there is nothing bad about having one's parents close.

My ex-boyfriend has suddenly blocked me on Facebook, and I have no idea why because I thought we had a great relationship. Should I reach out to him via common friends and ask?

That depends entirely upon whether you still want him in your life, given that what he has done shows he doesn't necessarily want you in his. Why he has blocked you may not be important, because it may have nothing to do with anything you have said or done. Not everyone who ends a relationship is comfortable with still being around the other person, so you should try and think about his feelings too. Reach out if you want an answer, but I would suggest you not get your hopes up as he may simply not feel like explaining.

