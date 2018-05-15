Is Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani engaged to Radhika Merchant?

Rumour mills are churning about Anant Ambani's engagement to Radhika Merchant.



Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant. Image from Viral Bayani Instagram

After Mukesh Ambani’s eldest son and daughter Isha announced their engagement this year with their weddings slated for December this year, it seems that youngest son Anant Ambani didn’t want to miss out. Rumour mills are rife that the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani is now engaged to Radhika Merchant.

Earlier, Isha Ambani, Nita and Mukesh's daughter, and Akash's twin announced her engagement to Anand Piramal, son of Swati and Ajay Piramal; with the wedding slated for December this year. Anand and Isha were long-time friends and both their families always shared a good friendship over four decades.

Anand is the founder of Piramal Realty, one of India's most admired real estate companies. Prior to Piramal Realty, Anand founded Piramal Swasthya, a rural healthcare initiative that treats 40,000 patients a day. He is also an Executive Director of the Piramal Group, a global business conglomerate. Anand was previously the youngest President of the Indian Merchant Chamber - Youth Wing.

The slew of weddings in the Ambani family started with Akash announcing his engagement to Shloka Mehta. Mukesh Ambani's elder son Akash Ambani got engaged to diamantaire Russell Mehta's daughter Shloka Mehta according to reports. The ceremony is said to have taken place in Goa. While was no formal statement from either of the families, a few pictures of the happy couple did the rounds on social media.

