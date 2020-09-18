Is my gym trainer flirting with me?

I have some doubts about what my personal trainer wants from me. He is professional but, every once in a while, he asks me personal questions and I almost get the feeling that he is flirting with me. How can I tell if this is just who he is, or if he is waiting to see how I respond to his comments? What do I do?

I suppose this depends entirely upon what you want from this interaction with your trainer. Are you looking for more than a professional connection? If you aren't, why not simply ask him to stop making personal comments and insist on keeping things professional? If you believe he is crossing a line, you are within your rights to fire him and find a new trainer. Think about what your expectations are, and then have a conversation with him.

Why does every girl just want to be friends with me and never want to take things further? I have been on a few dates with three girls, all of whom I met using a dating app, but nothing happens after the second or third date. They are great for a while, and just when I think we are connecting or having a good time, nothing happens. They stop texting or say they aren't interested. How do I know if I am doing something wrong when none of them tells me what the problem is?

I think you're being too harsh on yourself. Why assume you're doing something wrong when it's perfectly possible, and natural, for someone to simply not feel a sense of connection with you? You live in a country of over a billion people, so why does it surprise you that three people don't feel as if they want to get to know you better? You can't build relationships, or friendships, without putting in the work and taking the time to get to know someone. Keep meeting new people until you find someone willing to put in the same amount of work.

