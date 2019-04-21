Is Naomi Osaka dating rapper YBN Cordae?

tennis

Even though there is no confirmation of them dating, sources close to Osaka and Cordae have spoken about how they spend a lot of time together and that they are fond of each other

Naomi Osaka and YBN Cordae

World No. 1 tennis player Naomi Osaka is reportedly on top of the world not just on court, but off it too. Osaka, who was recently named one of Time's 100 most influential people after a huge 2018, has sparked relationship rumours with rapper YBN Cordae.

Even though there is no confirmation of them dating, sources close to Osaka and Cordae have spoken about how they spend a lot of time together and that they are fond of each other.

View this post on Instagram Can’t take this guy anywhereeeee lol ðÂÂÂðÂÂ©ðÂÂÂðÂ¤ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â A post shared by å¤§åÂÂãÂªãÂÂãÂ¿ (@naomiosaka) onApr 16, 2019 at 9:52am PDT

A source told TMZ Sports that they are not a couple yet, but said, "Just give it a week." Osaka posted a video on Instagram of her and Cordae recently and captioned it: "Can't take this guy anywhereeeee lol." She also called him "clumsy" in the video. In reply, Cordae posted numerous kissing emojis.

