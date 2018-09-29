Is Pamela Anderson getting back with Adil Rami?

football

Former Baywatch beauty Anderson spends time with footballer beau Adil Rami after split rumours

Pamela Anderson and Adil Rami

Just a few weeks after news of their split, former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson, 51, was seen with her footballer beau Adil Rami, 32, at the Royal Monceau hotel in Paris recently. Earlier this month, there were reports that Anderson decided to end her relationship with the World Cup-winning star, as she felt it was because of her that Rami was spending less time with his twin sons Zayn and Madi, with ex-girlfriend Sidonie Biemont.

According to a report in British tabloid, The Sun, while making an exit from the Paris hotel, Anderson was wearing a shimmery gold dress, while Rami opted for a pair of denim jeans and a camouflage jacket. Rami was also seen holding her hand while they left the hotel after their dinner date.

Anderson was planning to get married to the footballer and have kids before the news emerged. "After spending this past week with Adil's cute twin sons… it broke Pam's heart that he doesn't see them enough, as he should, so she's moving out. Pamela feels she is the reason Adil doesn't spend enough time with his children. She is removing herself from his life so that he can be with his kids," a source had then told Page Six.

