Is Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth dating actress Neelam Upadhyay? Here's PC's reply

Siddharth Chopra, Priyanka Chopra's brother, has been in the news recently for his alleged relationship with South Indian actress Neelam Upadhyay. While in May 2019, Madhu Chopra had opened up about her son's wedding with Delhi-based Ishita Kumar being called off mutually by the bride and the groom, this time around PC was quizzed about Siddharth's "newfound love".

Priyanka Chopra is in India to promote her upcoming release The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf, which is scheduled to release on October 12. While talking to Mumbai Mirror, Priyanka Chopra was asked if there is any truth in the buzz that her brother has been dating Neelam, lately! Responding to the question, PC said, "I don't speak about other people's life because it's not my business. You should ask him when you meet him next."

Earlier, this year the Chopra family had celebrated Siddharth Chopra and Ishita Kumar's Roka ceremony in New Delhi. However, this isn't the first time that Siddharth's wedding had been called off. Unfortunately, in 2014, Siddharth was engaged to his then-girlfriend Kanika Mathur. In fact, a destination wedding at Goa was to be followed the next year. Later, this relationship, too, went sour.

Talking about Siddharth and Ishita, a few months ago, there were reports that Ishita Kumar had undergone emergency surgery, due to which the wedding was postponed. Ishita also shared a picture from the hospital saying, "Recovering from surgery. Very painful but glad it's over."

After the surgery, Ishita updated her social media with a cryptic message, "Cheers to new beginnings. With a goodbye kiss to beautiful endings." Speculations soon started making rounds after that.

Coming back to Priyanka Chopra's upcoming release - The Sky Is Pink is a romantic drama about a couple, played by Priyanka and Farhan Akhtar, who lose their daughter (Zaira Wasim) to pulmonary fibrosis. Directed by Shonali Bose, the movie is slated to hit theatres on October 12.

