Is Ranbir Kapoor starring with Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai?

Anything can happen in Bollywood, the land of unpredictability and uncertainty. Alia Bhatt was really looking forward to working with maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on his modern romance, Inshallah, with none other than Salman Khan. However, the film isn't happening anymore with Khan and has been put on hold. But Bhatt's dream of working with the director is still alive as she has been roped in for Gangubai, Bhansali's next film which was earlier supposed to star Priyanka Chopra.

Earlier titled Heera Mandi, the film chronicles the life of the most ferocious sex worker of Mumbai's iconic Kamathipura, and how her dread and fear sent a chill down everyone's spine. Now, another news came out that Ranbir Kapoor has been roped in opposite the actress. But, the PeepingMoon website has reported all these rumours and baseless. There's absolutely no truth to the actor coming on board for the film.

Yes, what is true is that Bhansali is currently busy with the two aforementioned films and should make an official announcement soon. Coming to the pair, hushed whispers in the Tinsel Town report the duo is wanting to see the audience's response to their pairing in Ayan Mukerji's three-part Superhero drama, Brahmastra, before signing films together. All set to release in the Summer of 2020, Brahmastra, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna is one of the most keenly anticipated films of the year.

On the work front, Kapoor is gearing up for Brahmastra, Shamshera, Luv Ranjan's film and also rumoured to star in Sandeep Vanga's next dark thriller, Devil. Bhatt, on the other hand, has her hands full with films like Inshallah, Gangubai, Brahmastra, Takht, Sadak 2 and RRR. And if all goes well, she might be seen in Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's next drama too.

