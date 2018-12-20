Is rare sex normal between couples?

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

Is it normal for a couple to have sex just once every six months when they are in a committed relationship? My girlfriend says it's wrong to do it more than twice a year, which doesn't make sense to me.

As consenting adults, only the two of you can arrive at a consensus on how many times you would like to have sex. Talk about your specific needs. Some people do it once a year, others once an hour. I can't really comment.

I ended a relationship with someone after two years and began dating someone else a few months ago. My new boyfriend is kind, affectionate and caring, and we have a good equation. A week ago, my ex reached out to me on Facebook and asked if I would consider going on holiday with him for old times' sake. He says it will be just a chance for us to catch up, and nothing more. I haven't said anything about this to my boyfriend because I don't know how he will react. I am thinking of going on this holiday because I was very fond of my ex until that relationship didn't work out. Is this a bad idea? Am I cheating on my boyfriend?

The fact that you haven't mentioned it to your boyfriend betrays a certain amount of guilt because you think that this will be wrong at some level. What exactly does your ex-boyfriend hope to accomplish by going on holiday with you? What do you hope to accomplish by meeting him, considering this relationship is supposedly over? How does your boyfriend feel about your relationship with your ex? I suggest you tell him about this, explain why you want to do it, and ask him how he feels before going on this holiday. Keeping him in the dark is a bad idea because he deserves to know. Honesty is the foundation of any solid relationship, if you want this to survive and grow stronger.

