Is Rhea Chakraborty dating Sushant Singh Rajput? She says, 'Not True'!

In Bollywood, there are not too many couples that are open about being in love and being in a relationship. The 'We are just good friends' line is the oldest trick to get away from any such link-up rumours. And one of the couples following that seems to be Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty. They have never admitted or denied being together, just have been spotted together.

And in an interview with ETimes, the actress said the news about their relationship is not true. Expanding what she said, this is how she spilled the beans, "I never admitted that, so it's not true. Sushant and I are really good friends. I've known him for eight years now."

She continued, "Our friendship has evolved over the years. I love all my friends and I don't hide that. I am very public about my love for the people in my life, whether they are girls or boys. Whereas Sushant is a concern, he's one of the nicest and the coolest person I know. I don't know about him but to me, he's super cute and attractive. But I don't know what he thinks about me."

There were also reports that the two are being offered a lot of films together but they haven't really shown any keen interest. Rajput, who had Chhichhore and Sonchiriya in 2019, is now gearing up for Dil Bechara this year that's the remake of the Hollywood film, The Fault In Our Stars. Chakraborty was last seen in the 2018 Jalebi on the other hand.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news