Is Roger Federer retiring? Will French Open 2019 be his last?

The Swiss tennis star had also prompted that he could be heading into retirement and has now subtly signalled that Roland Garros this year could be his last.

Roger Federer. Pic/ AFP

Roger Federer had decided to boldly make a comeback to clay court at the French Open 2019 after he stayed clear of it for three years in succession.

According to a report by Express, Roger Federer told a TV channel, "The fact that this can be my last Roland-Garros? Each tournament can be the last."

Although the 37-year-old multiple Grand Slam winner, admits that from now onwards, any tourney could be his final, he says it won't be at the next grand slam.

He continued saying, "I do not see my arrival at Roland Garros this year as if it was the last. I want to play it like 10 years ago, it does not change. I will be happy if I win a few games and if I can perhaps spend the first week at Roland Garros.

Roger Federer also admitted that he missed that clay courts and he is geared up to play at the French Open. Federer said, What made me decide to come back to Roland-Garros? In the end, it's envy. I like slipping, cushioning, riding at odds, playing with angles. See the fans I have not seen here. I hope to win a few games to really savour this audience."

