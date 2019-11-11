MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Is Ryan Giggs dating British model Helen?

Updated: Nov 11, 2019, 10:37 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Giggs, 45, who is currently the manager of the Welsh national football team, is supposedly have met Helen, 30, at Old Trafford

Helen Stelling Holt
Helen Stelling Holt

Former Wales and Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs is reportedly dating British model Helen Stelling Holt after they met in Manchester recently. Giggs, 45, who is currently the manager of the Welsh national football team, is supposedly have met Helen, 30, at Old Trafford where she regularly plays music during corporate events.

"Helen is a well-known face on the Cheshire circuit and is very popular. Some people were chatting about them at Rio's [Ferdinand's] wedding — they make a great match," a source told British tabloid, The Sun. "She's a lovely girl and, like Ryan, really into her fitness. She regularly works out in the gym and has an amazing body.

Ryan

They have a few pals in common and grew close after bumping into one another at a couple of events," the source added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

footballsports news

Virat Kohli plays 'Gully Cricket' with kids

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK