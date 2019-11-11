Is Ryan Giggs dating British model Helen?

Former Wales and Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs is reportedly dating British model Helen Stelling Holt after they met in Manchester recently. Giggs, 45, who is currently the manager of the Welsh national football team, is supposedly have met Helen, 30, at Old Trafford where she regularly plays music during corporate events.

"Helen is a well-known face on the Cheshire circuit and is very popular. Some people were chatting about them at Rio's [Ferdinand's] wedding — they make a great match," a source told British tabloid, The Sun. "She's a lovely girl and, like Ryan, really into her fitness. She regularly works out in the gym and has an amazing body.

They have a few pals in common and grew close after bumping into one another at a couple of events," the source added.

