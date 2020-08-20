Is Saif Ali Khan the villain in Prabhas' Adipurush?

Saif Ali Khan is at a very interesting phase of his career right now. His villainous turn as Udai Bhan in the period drama, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and the cool-as-a-cucumber demeanour in Jawaani Jaaneman in the same month displayed his versatility. He already has films like Bunty Aur Babli 2, the Vikram Vedha remake, and Bhoot Police coming up.

And now, Bollywood Hungama reports that he has also been roped in to play the antagonist once again in Om Raut's next period drama, Adipurush, which stars Prabhas. A source close to the film told the portal, "Yes, Saif will feature in Adipurush. In fact, after seeing Saif's performance in Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior, Om was rather keen on casting him again."

It added, "Obviously Saif would come on board only if his part was a good one, and apparently Raut has roped him in to play the villain. Now given that the film is an adaptation of the fight between good and evil, it is likely that Saif will be almost a parallel lead opposite Prabhas in Adipurush."

Talking about the period saga, the leading man Prabhas said, "Every role and every character come with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character of our Epic especially the way Om has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film."

Saif Ali Khan made his Bollywood debut in 1992 but true fame arrived at his doorstep in the form of Dil Chahta Hai, which recently completed 19 years. He then did films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Ek Hasina Thi, Hum Tum, Salaam Namaste, Being Cyrus, Omkara, Race, Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail, Race 2, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and Jawaani Jaaneman.

