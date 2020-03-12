Is Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali a remake of this Tamil film?

There's a lot of buzz going on around Salman Khan's much-awaited film titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. With such an interesting name, fans are curious to know what the film's story will be. Well, if reports are to be believed, then Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Veeram.

A source revealed to Pinkvilla, "Salman was offered the film by Farhad Samji and he loved the concept of the film. It's got a very emotional Hindu-Muslim angle and is a story about four brothers. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is actually a remake of Ajith starrer Veeram. The makers had bought the rights to the Tamil film and were planning to make it. They have tweaked the story a bit to suit the title and the pan-India audience. When Salman heard the story, he immediately agreed to be part of this film."

The source further added, "Initially, Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey was supposed to be a remake of Veeram and was titled Land oF Lungi in the beginning. But then, they decided to alter the script and now, Bachchan Pandey is a remake of Jigarthanda, the remake rights of which also lied with NGE. Then, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali was written as a remake of Veeram, which will now star Salman instead of Akshay."

Well, in the age of remakes and adaptations, we sure hope to see something distinctive in the plotline! Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali also features Pooja Hegde and Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, and the jija-sala jodi will be sharing screen space for the first time.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is slated to release on Eid 2021. It will be directed by Farhad Samji.

