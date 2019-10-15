Is Shah Rukh Khan collaborating with Tamil director Atlee for a film?

Ever since Shah Rukh Khan has debuted in Hindi Cinema, there has hardly been any phase when his films haven't worked commercially. His success ratio is much higher than his contemporaries and even the actors who forayed into this profession way before he did. He wasn't rechristened as King Khan for any rhyme or reason. He was bestowed with this title only because of his celluloid infallibility.

However, the last few years have been highly underwhelming for the star. Films like Fan, Jab Harry Met Sejal and Zero didn't receive the critical and commercial validation the actor aspired for, and due to these consecutive setbacks, the actor didn't sign any film for 2019. This has to be the first time ever since he began his career when he hasn't had a release. His fans and critics have been desperately waiting for him to announce what he plans to do next.

Our wait may be over sooner than we expected. A report by Bollywood Hungama states he has signed the Tamil director, Atlee's next film, which shall be a hardcore commercial potboiler. A source told the portal, "Shah Rukh Khan has been reading many scripts. He has been having intense interactions with Ali Abbas Zafar but that film is not happening right now for some reason. Ali too has got busy with his web series Tandav, starring Saif Ali Khan. On the other hand, Atlee's film with superstar Vijay, Bigil, is expected to release in some time. The director was to do another film with Vijay in December but again, this project is not happening at the moment. Atlee's dates, hence, are free from December."

It added, "Atlee's film with Shah Rukh Khan is an original flick and not a remake of the filmmaker's earlier films like Mersal or Theri. Atlee wrote the script sometime back and it'll be a complete massy entertainer, full of action. SRK loved the premise and trusts Atlee's vision. Hence, Shah Rukh Khan should sign this film for sure, if all goes well."

Khan is also rumoured to be in talks with Rajkumar Hirani for a film. In case you didn't know, Hirani and Khan were to team up for the former's debut, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., but due to his pending back surgery, he had to decline the film. However, he was credited in the end credits for his inputs on the script. The actor was also offered 3 idiots before Aamir Khan but things didn't materialise at that time either. May the Twain unite this time, it's high time.

A lot of people have been saying Khan is losing his charm and is on the brink of oblivion, all he needs is one right film and one right character to reaffirm why it's incorrect to write stars off merely on the basis of a few failures.

