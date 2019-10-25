Is Shahid Kapoor collaborating with Shekhar Kapur for a film?

Life has changed completely for Shahid Kapoor post the monstrous success of Kabir Singh. The actor isn't just back in the business, he's now the first choice of a lot of filmmakers. The recent one is Shekhar Kapur, the man behind classics like Masoom and Mr. India. Kapur was working on his ambitious project, Paani, however, the film hasn't seen the lights of the day yet. It seems he has moved on with another subject.

And he has Kapoor in mind for the leading role. Pinkvilla states the actor is doing a film with Ram Madhvani that narrates the tale of a biker where the actor plays one. It's also touted to star his brother Ishaan Khatter. A source stated, "There's a lot of back and forth happening on that film. Both Ram and Shahid are keen on collaborating on the film together as it's an action-packed emotional drama but right now, they are only meeting and trying to alter the script so that it becomes more commercial."

It added, "Shahid has been offered a very high content concept-oriented drama by Shekhar Kapur. The basic idea is there and the project is at a very nascent stage. They have been discussing it with each other for a few weeks now. Shahid has loved the idea and is also keen on co-producing the film. Shekhar, on the other hand, is busy with the scripting of the film. It's not yet known what the film is going to be about, but it's most likely going to be a strong social drama, but one that will be commercially viable."

Coming to his Jersey remake, the film is all set to release on August 28, 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates