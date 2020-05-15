Was Shahid Kapoor disappointed that he didn't receive awards for Kabir Singh? He responds

Amid the extended coronavirus lockdown, Shahid Kapoor decided to spend some of his time with his countless fans across the world. The actor decided to interact with his fans through a QnA session on Twitter, and as expected, he faced a flurry of questions from his fans.

One of the main things, besides his family and life in general, that his fans had questions about was him not receiving awards for his performance in Kabir Singh. While his performance and the film was appreciated across all quarters, both the film and the actor were also called out for promoting misogyny.

A fan asked Shahid, "Do you feel disappointed that your Kabir Singh performance wasn't appreciated by the awards ceremonies because of the controversy surrounding it?"

To this Shahid Kapoor replied:

Well, that pretty much is answer enough for everyone wondering if not winning awards for Kabir Singh has been bugging Sasha!

Coming back to the QnA sesh, Shahid Kapoor's fans brought it on with a variety of questions from their arsenals. And Shahid answered all of those like a boss!

One fan asked him what chore he's been helping out with during the lockdown: "Khana, bartan, kapde... Ye sab kare ho kya lockdown me?"

This is what Shahid said: " My department is the dishes. What's yours?"

Another fan asked him about his next film, Jersey: "Huge Expectations From Jersey After Kabir Singh, Pls Share Something About It With Us?" And Shahid shared, "Just trying our best to make a good film. But I am very happy with whatever we have done so far. Really enjoying the journey and the team."

Speaking of Jersey, Shahid will be essaying the role of a cricketer in the sports-drama, which, before the coronavirus lockdown, was set to hit theatres on August 28, 2020.

