Is she hiding me from her parents?

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I have been in a relationship for seven months and during all this time, she insists that I stay quiet when she speaks to her parents on the phone. She says they know about me, but I am not so sure. Is she ashamed of me? Should I be worried about this?

If this bothers you as much as it does, why not ask her if you can speak to her parents or meet with them? Do you want to get to know her parents better? Have you given her an opportunity to explain why she doesn't want you to speak during these conversations with them? Don't assume she is ashamed of you without giving her the benefit of doubt. She may have a perfectly logical explanation for why she doesn't want them speaking with you.

I would like to meet someone who isn't shallow and materialistic, but the more people I find on Tinder, the worse they are. Everyone just wants a quick hook-up without anything meaningful and I am increasingly tired of how this is starting to make me jaded. I am still in my twenties, and don't want to turn into a bitter 30-year-old without a meaningful relationship.

You are being more cynical that you should. Don't write off an entire generation of people purely on the basis of what your smartphone teaches you. Using Tinder will obviously introduce you to more people looking for a casual relationship than those wanting something serious, because that is the nature of the app and its primary use. Why don't you rely on other methods of meeting someone? Join groups of people with mutual interests or ask friends to introduce you to interesting people. Don't give up on everyone just because a few people aren't what you expect them to be. You won't grow into a bitter 30-year-old. You simply haven't found a decent person yet, but they definitely exist.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Email them to lovedoc@mid-day.com

