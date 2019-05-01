Is she interested in a relation at all?

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I have been trying to chat with this girl for a few months now. We have common friends and have gone on a couple of dates, so I know she doesn’t hate me. The thing is, nothing really seems to be happening. I think I like her and want her to consider the possibility of this evolving into something more serious, but she only responds when I prompt her and never initiates any conversation or suggestion for a next date. I don’t know if she is just very shy, okay with just hanging out casually as platonic friends, or interested in me at all. How do I find out what she wants? What if she is just hanging out with me for no real reason?

Why would she hang out with you for no reason? What could she possibly get by doing this more than once? It’s obvious that she likes your company, even if she doesn’t initiate a date. It’s also possible that she may like the idea of being a friend and nothing more. There really isn’t anything stopping you from simply asking her. You have the option of going out a few more times and trying to get a sense of how she looks at this or coming right out and asking her if she’s interested.

I have a new friend at work who I like spending time with, but she has an annoying habit of criticizing everything I wear. I don’t know if she realizes how much this hurts me, because she is not an unkind person. I want to get her to stop doing this but can’t think of a way without hurting her feelings. What should I do?

Why are you so concerned about hurting her feelings when she doesn’t give you the same consideration? The two of you are adults. Tell her you don’t appreciate her comments and let her deal with it. This doesn’t have to affect your friendship if the two of you can be mature about it.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

