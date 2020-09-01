Is she, isn't she? Anita Hassanandani's social media post gives rise to pregnancy rumours

The rumours started when Rohit Reddy shared a video on Instagram that made fans wonder if his actress wife Anita Hassanandani was pregnant. Netizens quickly started spotting a baby bump, and while there has been no official confirmation from either Anita or Rohit, there's no stopping the fans!

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram Houdini, move over bro! A post shared by Rohit Reddy (@rohitreddygoa) onAug 22, 2020 at 9:56am PDT

Well, now Anita Hassanandani, too, shared a post that has got the rumour mill working overtime! The actress posted a photo of herself with husband Rohit Reddy with the caption, "Looking @ 2021!

Super Excited"

View this post on Instagram Looking @ 2021! Super Excited ð A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) onAug 30, 2020 at 3:36am PDT

To add fuel to the fire, Anita and Rohit's friends from the industry, including Karishma Tanna, Ssara Khan and Arjun Bijlani commented on the post with heart emojis. Rohit Reddy, however, then tried to defuse the situation by saying, "Areee, 2021 mein Vaccine aa jayage na! That is why!" To which Anita replied, "Good one."

Now we're curious to know why the Naagin actress is so excited about 2021! Fans are hopeful that it is indeed that the actress is expecting a baby.

On the work front, Anita Hassanandani was recently seen in Naagin 4, while Rohit Reddy and Anita had participated in Nach Baliye 9 in 2019.

Also read: Anita Hassanandani Pens An Emotional Letter As Her Father-In-Law Passes Away

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news