Is she, isn't she? Anita Hassanandani's social media post gives rise to pregnancy rumours
Anita Hassanandani recently shared a photo that has got netizens speculating whether the actress is pregnant or not!
The rumours started when Rohit Reddy shared a video on Instagram that made fans wonder if his actress wife Anita Hassanandani was pregnant. Netizens quickly started spotting a baby bump, and while there has been no official confirmation from either Anita or Rohit, there's no stopping the fans!
Well, now Anita Hassanandani, too, shared a post that has got the rumour mill working overtime! The actress posted a photo of herself with husband Rohit Reddy with the caption, "Looking @ 2021!
Super Excited"
To add fuel to the fire, Anita and Rohit's friends from the industry, including Karishma Tanna, Ssara Khan and Arjun Bijlani commented on the post with heart emojis. Rohit Reddy, however, then tried to defuse the situation by saying, "Areee, 2021 mein Vaccine aa jayage na! That is why!" To which Anita replied, "Good one."
Now we're curious to know why the Naagin actress is so excited about 2021! Fans are hopeful that it is indeed that the actress is expecting a baby.
On the work front, Anita Hassanandani was recently seen in Naagin 4, while Rohit Reddy and Anita had participated in Nach Baliye 9 in 2019.
