Is she or isn't she? Samantha Akkineni responds to pregnancy rumours

It all started when Samantha Akkineni changed her name on Twitter to Baby Akkineni, and all hell broke loose. People started speculating whether Samantha was pregnant, but, as everyone gradually came to understand, it was just the actress promoting her new film, Oh Baby.

Samantha Akkineni got married to Naga Chaitanya in October 2017, and since then, has been surrounded by pregnancy rumours on and off. And like always, Samantha has taken it in her stride and chosen to respond to these rumours with dignity and humour.

She replied to a report on Twitter talking about her pregnancy saying, "Damnnn ....... is she ? When you find out please let us know"

Damnnn ....... is she ? When you find out please let us know https://t.co/Gk3oYnABYU — Baby Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) June 10, 2019

Samantha's fans and followers couldn't help but laugh at the actress's witty response. One of the said, "Epic level reply", another said, "good news comes from outside take them as good wishes", while one more wrote, "Lmao savage".

Samantha Akkineni, who is basking in the success of her latest Telugu outing Majili, recently confirmed signing a cameo in her father-in-law Akkineni Nagarjuna's upcoming romantic comedy Manmadhudu 2. Samantha confirmed it without divulging much information. "I play a very interesting extended cameo in Manmadhudu 2. At the moment, I'm not allowed to reveal anything about my character, but can vouch that it's going to be an important one in the story. I am really looking forward to start shooting," she said.

Majili, which revolves around the ups and downs in marriage, was the first outing for Samantha and Naga Chaitanya post their marriage in 2017. Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot with long-time beau and actor Naga Chaitanya Akkineni on October 6, 2017, and the wedding was nothing less like than a dreamy fairy tale. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who were in a relationship for nearly two years, tied the knot at a ceremony in Goa amidst their families and close friends.

