Is Shilpa Shetty pregnant? Actress responds

Shilpa Shetty was recently spotted outside a path lab and ever since, rumours of the actress expecting a second baby started doing the rounds

Shilpa Shetty. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/theshilpashetty

Shilpa Shetty was recently spotted outside a diagnostic centre for her routine check-up but rumours of the fitness enthusiast expecting a second child started doing the rounds. The actress was seen holding the medical reports in her hand. Putting these rumours to rest, Shilpa decided to clarify the reason once and for all.

In fact, the buzz around this topic was created to such an extent that a hashtag 'ShilpaKoKyaHua' began on social media, asking the actress about her health. With not being an iota of truth attached to it, Shilpa Shetty took to her Twitter account and rubbished the rumour along with the question that why is there so much fuss about it?

Seeing this buzz, Shilpa Shetty took to Twitter to respond and calm down all her fans and social media users. Clarifying that she is not pregnant, Shilpa said that she had gone for a regular health checkup.

She said, on Twitter, #ShilpaKoKyaHua KUCH NAHI! Hey Bhagwan I get a preventive health check done at SRL regularly to know that my body is as healthy on the inside as the outside. Something we all must do. What's all the fuss about !! And NO not pregnant?? #healthcheck #preventionisbetterthancure (sic)."

#ShilpaKoKyaHua KUCH NAHI! Hey Bhagwan ðÂÂÂ I get a preventive health check done at SRL regularly to know that my body is as healthy on the inside as the outside.Something we all must do.What's all the fuss about !! And NO not pregnantðÂÂÂ #healthcheck #preventionisbetterthancure — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) June 16, 2018

Recently, the Dhadkan star's son turned six. The 43-year-old actress shared a video on her Insta page where she, along with her businessman husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan, was seen distributing sweets in an old age home.

