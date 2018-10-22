Is Shraddha Kapoor dating photographer Rohan Shrestha?

bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan Shrestha are said to be childhood buddies but now there is a whiff of romance.

Over the weekend, Shraddha Kapoor shared a black and white picture of herself and wrote, "Recent throwback (sic)." The snapshot has been clicked by celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha.

If the Bollywood buzz is to be believed, the actor is supposedly getting close to Rohan. The two are said to be childhood buddies but now there is a whiff of romance. The alleged couple is said to be dating for the past few months.

Shraddha, who was down with dengue, is now on the road to recovery. She had barely kicked off the shoot of the Saina Nehwal biopic when she took ill. The actor has been advised rest for some more days before she resumes shooting for the biopic as well as the Prabhas-starrer Saaho.

Well, Shraddha will also be seen in Dangal fame director Nitesh Tiwari's film Chhichhore. The film will star Sushant Singh Rajput as the lead face and is slated to release on August 30, next year. Details related to the film are under wraps.

Meanwhile, Rohan is keeping her in good spirits.

