Is Simone Biles now dating NFL star Jonathan Owens?

America's Olympic and world champion gymnast Simone Biles seems to have found love again after her split from Stacey Ervin Jr in March.

Her social media posts indicate that her beau is National Football League player Jonathan Owens.

Earlier this week, she Instagrammed this picture for her 3.9 million followers, wishing Jonathan on his 25th birthday.

She wrote along with a blowing kiss emoji: "Happy 25th birthday. Hope this year brings you everything you want and more."

Last week, Simone shared a TikTok video on social media where they are seen dancing, wearing each other's clothes.

