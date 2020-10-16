Is singer Neha Kakkar yet again pulling a fast one on fans?

Last year, singer Neha Kakkar was involved in a wedding publicity stunt with Indian Idol host Aditya Narayan. Her latest post on Instagram is an image from her upcoming track, Nehu Da Vyah, which she has composed and written. Her co-singer is Rohan Preet Singh with whom she has been sharing lovey-dovey posts amid chatter that the two plan to tie the knot. Here's a look at her Instagram post:

Rohanpreet Singh was quick to comment on this post with this and a heart emoji, "I love you nehu babuuu @nehakakkar [sic]"

Now, fans are convinced that their wedding is a publicity gimmick for the music video. Reacting to it, composer Vishal Dadlani commented, "I am confused again. Is this a wedding or a new song/film? Saaf saaf batao, kapde silwane hai ya download/stream/share karna hai." Badshah also wondered, "Yaar badi confusion hain."

It all started when singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh featured in a music video, Aaja Chal Vyaah Karwaiye, together. A photo featuring them together, too, was shared by Rohanpreet, which soon went viral.

