Is something brewing between Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul?

As cricketer KL Rahul is currently playing in the Cricket World Cup in England, Athiya Shetty and he want to keep this relationship under wraps

KL Rahul, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Athiya Shetty

There's tattle about Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul being more than just good friends. It is said that the two met through common pals earlier this year and hit it off well. As Rahul is currently playing in the Cricket World Cup in England, the two want to keep it under wraps.

But a picture of the two with buddy Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is doing the rounds. Rahul, who was mired in controversy after appearing on the chat show Koffee With Karan, was previously linked to Niddhi Agerwal with whom he was spotted at a cafe on Carter Road, Bandra, last year.

Talking about Athiya Shetty, she made her debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan's film, Hero (2015). She was paired alongside Sooraj Pancholi. In an interview, Salman Khan had revealed that Hero was offered to him 25 years ago but he did not have the dates, and therefore couldn't do the film. Later, when he wanted to launch Sooraj Pancholi, he thought the script Hero would be better as his launchpad.

Though the film did not do well at the box office, the songs did well. She was later seen in Arjun Kapoor's Mubarakan (2017). She has fetched a few high-end products as its brand ambassador and is seen partying with the bigwigs of Bollywood. Apart from this, she will next be seen alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Motichoor Chaknachoor. Actor-father Suniel Shetty says Athiya has been receiving a lot of acting offers but she wants to do "quality work".

"She doesn't want to do anything that is flimsy and controversial. She is leading a good personal and professional life but with dignity. Her next film (Motichoor Chaknachoor) is really interesting, it is a beautiful film, it talks about actors and their talent," he added.

Well, let's wait to see if Athiya and Rahul will make this relationship official!

