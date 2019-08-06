Is Sonakshi Sinha really 'arrested' or is it a film's promotion? Video goes viral

bollywood

A video of Sonakshi Sinha getting arrested has gone viral. In the picture, she is seen in a silver blingy outfit and getting handcuffed by somebody

Sonakshi Sinha had shared this photo on her Instagram account.

On Tuesday morning, a video of Sonakshi Sinha went insanely viral. The video had Sonakshi Sinha being handcuffed by somebody. As per the law, only a female cop can arrest a woman, and in the video here, it isn't clear whether the person in question is a male cop or a female cop, neither the face of the person is visible.

In the video that's gone viral on social media, Sonakshi Sinha is heard saying, "You can't arrest me like this. Do you who I am? I have not done anything, I am innocent. How can you arrest me like that?"

Though Sona's face is not clearly visible in the video and focuses only on her hands, the voice shouting is definitely hers.

Take a look at Sonakshi Sinha's video here:

There was another video that has her expressions normal and waving out to the people in the room that looks like a prominent studio in the western suburbs.

The social media is flooded with comments that the video is merely a publicity stunt for her film's promotion. In fact, there were some users, who even advised the educated people to not get carried away with this news and focus on their respective works. The comment read: "Promotion and some more promotion! Educated people please ignore this and uneducated please go behind her page to say take care."

A month ago, there were accusations made by a UP-based event manager of cheating him by accepting the payment of Rs. 24 lacs and not performing at an event in Delhi. Therefore, the Uttar Pradesh police had visited Sonakshi's Juhu residence for an inquiry and record a formal statement from her. However, she wasn't available at home.

Later, Sonakshi Sinha had taken to her social media account to share that the accusations levied upon her are false. In her defense, the actress had written: "An event organizer who couldn't live up to his commitment obviously thinks he can make a fast buck by maligning my crystal clear image in the press. There is full cooperation with the authorities from my end for the investigation to be conducted. Would request the media not to fan these bizarre claims of an unscrupulous man."

On the professional front, Sonakshi Sinha's Khandaani Shafakhaana has released to a minimal box office opening. The actress is gearing up for her Independence Day release - Mission Mangal with Akshay Kumar and is shooting for Bhuj: The Pride of India with Ajay Devgn and Dabangg 3 with Salman Khan.

