Is Sonakshi Sinha's latex dress the same one she wore at Karan Johar's bash?

While netizens wondered who wears a latex dress to bed, we found Sonakshi Sinha's dress familiar



Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, "I woke up like this (sic)." While netizens wondered who wears a latex dress to bed, we found it familiar. She had worn it to Karan Johar's Valentine's Day bash this year. The actor calls it the bomb dress, which makes her look like a bombshell.

Sonakshi Sinha, who will next be seen in Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, Kalank and Dabangg 3. "Satisfied" with her journey so far in the acting world, Sonakshi Sinha in an interview earlier said her films have taught her something or the other and she is still learning. "Learning should never stop. I hope it only gets better."

Though Sonakshi Sinha's busy with Aanand L Rai's production Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi and Abhishek Varman's Kalank, there is not a day the Dabangg girl skips the gym. Made under the banner Eros International and Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions, Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi will also feature Abhay Deol and Jimmy Shergill and is set to release on August 24. Kalank, which will hit screens on April 19, 2019, will be jointly produced by Karan, Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It is co-produced by Fox Star Studios.

Also read: Sonakshi Sinha: I push my limits to be the best version of myself

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates