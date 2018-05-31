Is supermodel Kendall Jenner dating Australian basketball player Ben Simmons?

United States supermodel is reportedly seeing Australian basketball player Ben Simmons



Kendall Jenner

AMERICAN reality TV star Kendall Jenner, 22, seems to have a liking for NBA stars as she has been earlier linked to basketball players Jordan Clarkson and Blake Griffin. Now, she is reportedly dating Australian basketball player Ben Simmons, 21. According to New York Post newspaper’s Page Six column, the two have been dating for a few weeks.

Recently, they were seen having lunch together at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles. “Security measures seemed to have been taken to ensure Kendall and Ben enjoyed their night hassle-free. They were recently spotted at Lower East Side restaurant Vandal with a group of friends. They were smiling the night away with their friends,” a source told the publication.



Ben Simmons

Kendall dated Blake, 29, last year but split after he was traded to the Detroit Pistons from the Los Angeles Clippers in late January. However, Kendall and Griffin were seen having lunch together in April but avoided each other at the Coachella Music Festival last month.

It’s not just Kendall who has had her fair share of public relationships over the years. Simmons was reportedly dating US singer Tinashe. He even was in a brief relationship with women’s basketball player Dylan Gonzalez last year.

Also Read: Kendall Jenner Goes Bold With Completely See-Through Outfit

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates