Is Taimur upset because someone took away his candy?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Taimur Ali Khan is the kind of kid who makes headlines for everything he does or says. While nowadays, the cutie has learnt to say 'No' to the paparazzi, he still remains a favourite with the media across quarters. Recently, a video of Taimur Ali Khan looking upset and teary-eyed at Delhi airport went viral on the internet. Check it out below:

Taimur was spotted at Delhi airport with dad Saif Ali Khan where the little one seemed upset and started crying. Saif could be seen trying to calm him down setting all new dad goals in the process. Before this, Taimur was clicked holding a bunch of candies in his tiny hands, which can't be seen in the video. Did someone take away Taimur's candy that led him to turn on the waterworks?

Pictures: Yogen Shah

Doesn't Taimur Ali Khan look super cute and happy with all his candy? TimTim looks adorable in his light blue pants paired with a striped t-shirt.

Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, looks stylish in a pair of white pyjamas and a baby pink kurta. Taimur, who turns three on December 20, is all set to celebrate his birthday Nawab-style with his family at Pataudi Palace. We can't wait for those pictures and videos to come in!

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Laal Kaptaan, a revenge-drama, which tanked at the box office. The actor will next be seen in the film Jawaani Jaaneman also starring Tabu and newcomer Alaya F, and the period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which also features Ajay Devgn and Kajol in pivotal roles.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates