Is Tara Sutaria officially a part of the Kapoor and Jain family now?

Updated: Feb 02, 2020, 16:08 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Armaan's brother Aadar Jain and girlfriend Tara Sutaria were spotted at Ranbir Kapoor's Bandra home rehearsing for the sangeet. Karisma Kapoor and Karan Johar were also present.

Aadar Jain and girlfriend Tara Sutaria
Aadar Jain and girlfriend Tara Sutaria

Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's cousin Armaan Jain is getting hitched to fiancée Anissa Malhotra. The Kapoors and the Jains have begun preparing for the big day.

Karisma Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor

Looks like Sutaria is now considered part of the family. Though there is nothing official, tongues have been wagging that they are serious about each ever since they ushered in 2020 together in London. Now, Sutaria will be playing a major role at the wedding celebrations, too.

Sutaria was seen wearing a gorgeous Yello traditional outfit for the Mehendi ceremony and a fan-club of the actress even shared a picture on its Instagram account, captioning it- Yellow Sutaria, followed by a heart. Take a look:

 
 
 
After Armaan Jain, can we expect Aadar Jain to be the next Kapoor lad to take his relationship to the next level? Well, given Sutaria has just begun her acting career, it seems the good news is going to take some time. The actress had two releases in 2019- Student of The Year 2 and Marjaavaan. Let's see what does she have in store for us with her upcoming films!

