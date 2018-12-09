Is tennis star Zverev dating Olga Sharypova?

tennis

Zverev posted this picture (above) on Instagram recently and captioned it: "Apparently, we are just friends."

Alexander 'Sascha' Zverev and Russian Olga Sharypova

Going by the pictures posted by German tennis star Alexander 'Sascha' Zverev and Russian Olga Sharypova on their respective social media accounts, rumours are abuzz that they are dating.

Olga was with Zverev at the Shanghai Masters in October, but he had clarified, in an interview with Sky Sports Germany, that there is no romantic relationship between them. However, things seem to have got serious now after they went on a vacation together to the Maldives. Zverev posted this picture (above) on Instagram recently and captioned it: "Apparently, we are just friends."

Meanwhile, Olga posted this loved-up picture (below) and wrote: "#404 error." Both pictures received comments asking them if they are a couple. Here are a few: "OMG, you guys look so cute together." "Beautiful picture, beautiful couple." "Are you dating Sascha?" "From friendship then to the altar." "It's all a screen to hide real romance." "Lucky Sascha she is cute." "What a sweet declaration."

