Is that PDA or Vidya Balan really exhausted?

Vidya Balan with husband Siddharth Roy Kapur seen at a Bandra restaurant



Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez

Salman Khan was spotted with frequent co-star Jacqueline Fernandez at Mumbai airport. Salman and Jacqueline wrapped up filming a schedule for Race 3 in Sonamarg, Jammu and Kashmir.



Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut was also spotted at the Mumbai airport. Kangana is currently filming for Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She is set to make her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year and has already begun working on her look with a few international stylists.



Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana was in a good mood to get clicked by the paparazzi at Mumbai airport.

Baccha Party

Hrithik enjoys movie time with Sussanne and kids. Their younger son, Hridhaan, is seen with friend Nevaan, Sonu Nigam’s son. Sonali Bendre Behl has son Ranveer for company

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan may no longer be together, but that doesn't stop them from being perfect parents to their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Party Toh Banti Hai



Amitabh Bachchan, Farah Khan and Rishi Kapoor

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor get jiggy with Farah Khan and Marzi Pestonji on the set of a dance reality show

Other Celebs Spotted In The City...

Adah Sharma heads to the gym with a hula hoop. Your secret to a slender waistline?

Boney Kapoor greets tennis star Leander Paes at a BKC eatery, as daughters Janhvi and Khushi look on

Bappi Lahiri adjusts his hair before walking in for an art exhibition in Worli. After all, the messy look is in

