Is that Shah Rukh Khan with wig? Netizens troll Suhana Khan's new picture

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana is yet to make her Bollywood debut but she is always in the news, thanks to her viral photos and videos. In her latest photo, even though she looks cool in blue, a lot of netizens attacked her for resembling her father. They pointed out she looks like SRK's identical twin. The star kid was clicked while she was smiling and apparently doing a dance step, but trolls couldn't keep the nasty comments at bay. "SRK with wig," one commented.

Check out Suhana Khan's latest picture:

Another wrote: "Total masculine no feminine looks." Another said: "Horrible..lady Srk..someone please tell me why she is here."

"She looks just like her dad," said another Instagram user. One user thought it was Shah Rukh dressed up as a girl for some movie role.

