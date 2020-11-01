Is the iPad 2020 worth it?

It is no secret that the iPad is by far the best tablet on the market, nothing in Android compares. This was true even last year, when the iPad 2019 version was out. There isn't much physically different between the new iPad and last year's version except for a newer processor. So, who is this for?

Before we answer that, let's look at what this beast is packing. The iPad 2020 has a great 2160x1620 resolution 10.2-inch retina screen, and it looks gorgeous. Everything is sharp and every program takes advantage of its clarity. It also features the A12 Bionic chip which has a 6-core CPU and a 4-core GPU, giving users a 40 per cent jump in performance over the last generation iPad. You can also pair the iPad with the first-generation Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard to get some additional productivity. The rear camera is 8-Megapixel delivering full HD video, while the 1.2MP front-facing can do up to 720p. The cellular version, which we tested, offers eSIM support as well as a nano-SIM slot for connectivity on the go. The new iPad takes advantage of the new iOS 14 that has some crucial improvements, most significantly to its interaction with Apple Pencil. You can now use scribble to physically write, instead of type in any dialogue box. The handwriting detection is really good and can read the most illegible writing with relative ease. The device also comes with a charger and wire, which is great. They have retained the headphone jack, which is great for this price point.

Considering the price, there are a few tradeoffs. For starters, the selfie camera is just 1.2MP. There is also the fact that this iPad uses the lightning port, instead of the USB-C, which has been adapted on the new iPad Air and the older iPad Pro. The pen, though nice, is first-generation and charging it is very clunky. To charge, you can either plug it into your iPad, where it can easily break, or you have to use an adapter to charge it through the regular lightning cable. The cover for the lightning port on the pen is also tiny and can easily be lost. These aren't deal-breakers, but little annoyances that could have been avoided.

That said, this is the cheapest iPad starting at Rs 29,900. When paired with the Apple pen, it offers an insane amount of versatility and the tradeoffs are bearable. So, if you are looking to buy a cheap tablet either for studying from home or for a light machine to work from a remote location, this is for you. Consider buying the Apple Pen as well because the enhancements in iOS 14 have bumped up its usability making it a valuable tool for note-taking and for creatives. While the new iPad does offer a significant performance bump over last year's model, I would say wait for another generation if you already have the 2019 iPad.

