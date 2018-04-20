Is this red and black checked shirt lucky for Farah Khan?

Farah Khan seems to don the same red and black checked shirt while choreographing songs. Does wearing ensure that the tracks are a chartbuster?



Farah Khan with Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor on the sets of Dhadak

Farah Khan can't do without her red and black checked shirt. She wore it while choreographing the Zingaat track in the Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer Dhadak in January.



Farah Khan with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shikha Talsania, Swara Bhaskar and Sonam Kapoor on the sets of Veere Di Wedding

Recently, she was spotted in the same outfit while choreographing the Tareefan song in Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's upcoming film, Veere Di Wedding. So, should we assume that the choreographer-director considers it as her lucky shirt? Wearing it will ensure that the tracks are a chartbuster?

Farah choreographed the track, which sources reveal is a role reversal song with four instances of girls taking on roles stereotypically assumed by their male counterparts. Interestingly, the song has a lot going for it as Badshah, who first appeared in AKFC's Abhi Toh Party from Khoobsurat, will also feature in the song starring Kareena, Sonam, Swara Bhaskar & Shikha Talsania.

When Karan Johar announced Dhadak - the remake of the Marathi hit Sairat (2016) - he knew that reimagining the popular dance number, Zingaat, would be a tall order. Not surprising then that the filmmaker trusted only his good friend Farah Khan with the choreography of the song that features the film's leads, Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor.

The dance number that was filmed in late January saw Khan returning to choreography after Gerua (Dilwale, 2015). Farah revealed she conceptualised it as "a mix of commercial and candid" as director Shashank Khaitan and Johar had diametrically different visions for the song, with the former wanting it like an 'item song' and the latter felt it should be "natural and earthy".

