Is this Sara Ali Khan or Taimur? Netizens find the resemblance uncanny!

Sara Ali Khan is known for her easy charm and effortless acting skills. The actress, who is Saif Ali Khan and ex-wife Amrita Singh's daughter, has made her mark in Bollywood with her films Kedarnath and Simmba. Sara is quite close to dad Saif's wife actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and their darling son, Taimur Ali Khan, and frequently shares family photos on social media.

Now, Sara has shared a photo of herself as a young kiddo on Instagram and the pretty actress looks exactly like Taimur! Even fans and netizens are befuddled and have found the resemblance uncanny. Check out the photo below:

View this post on Instagram Loved the sun, for many suns âÂÂï¸ÂðÂÂÂ ðÂÂ­ðÂÂÂ A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) onJan 11, 2020 at 6:10am PST

Firstly, Sara looks unbearably cute in her pink frock and cute little shoes as she poses alongside a huge big video camera, and the backdrop is that of a sunset, only the little one looks to be in a studio. This photo will remind you of your own childhood photos clicked in studios against similar backgrounds and with similar props!

Secondly, how exactly alike do Sara and Taimur look! Netizens couldn't help but comment on this similarity. While one Instagram user asked, "Taimur hai ye?", another wrote, "Taimur's female version", and yet another commented, "Wow... Taimur or sara?"

But really, doesn't Taimur look exactly like elder sister Sara in this photo? We're loving this sibling similarity!

In an old interview, Sara had spoken about how Taimur can lighten up everyone's mood by just being around. She shared, "I am happy to see my father enjoy fatherhood with Taimur because, while he has been a great father to me and Ibrahim, he is at the age and stage in his life where he gets to enjoy fatherhood the way it should be enjoyed. I see the happiness and contentment Taimur brings to his life; I love that. Taimur has helped our family bond like never before."

On the work front, Sara is busy with the Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan and directed by David Dhawan. The actress will also be seen in the sequel to her dad Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone's 2009 film, Love Aaj Kal.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates