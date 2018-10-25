Is this Smita Patil or Chitrangda Singh?

bollywood

Prateik inadvertently shared an image of Chitrangda Singh on Instagram to mark his mother Smita Patil's birth anniversary on October 17

Chitrangda Singh

Many believe Chitrangda Singh bears a striking resemblance to Smita Patil. The late actor's son Prateik inadvertently shared an image of Chitrangda on Instagram to mark his mum's birth anniversary on October 17.

Chitrangda happened to see it yesterday and wrote to Prateik, "This probably would be the biggest compliment for me... cuz actually this is my picture. My first shoot with @tarun_khiwal ... she is still timeless ! Much love (sic)." Prateik had posted the picture and written, "One day, I shall hold my head up high and look into your eyes and tell you I am worthy of being your son." The resemblance is indeed uncanny.



Prateik and Chitrangda Singh

On the work front, Chitrangda Singh will next be seen in Baazaar alongside Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Rohan Mehra. The flick will hit the big screens on October 26. After Mulk, actor Prateik Babbar said in a recent interview that he wants to do projects which are not only commercial, but have the potential to make a difference in a society. He has signed a medical crime series "Q Ward" by Voot, a digital streaming platform owned by Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd. Apart from the web series, Prateik will also be seen in a negative role in Nitesh Tiwari's Chichore, which also features Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput.

Also read: Chitrangada Singh: Not pointing a finger at Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates