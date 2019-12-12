Is this Suniel Shetty's first look from the Rajinikanth-starrer Darbar?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Suniel Shetty, who has been acting in the Hindi film industry for the last 27 years, has also dabbled with a lot of other languages in his career. This year itself, he starred in the Kannada film Pailwaan with Kiccha Sudeep. And now, he's all set to collide with Superstar Rajinikanth in his upcoming film, Darbar.

If last year, in 2.0, the Superstar battled Akshay Kumar, next year, in 2020, he's all set to take on Shetty. He took to his Instagram account and wrote a unique caption- Que Sera Sera. The actor sported a man-bun and a salt-and-pepper beard and looked extremely handsome.

Take a look at the post right here:

View this post on Instagram Que sera, sera @dhruvgohil_ A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty) onDec 10, 2019 at 8:53am PST

And now, the makers of Darbar confirmed this is the actor's look from the film and he indeed plays the role of the antagonist in the potboiler. However, this isn't the first time he's playing the role of a villain in his career. He has done that a few times before in films like Dhadkan, Baaz- A Bird in Danger, Rudraksh, and Khel.

What got our attention was the comments section. Siddhant Chaturvedi, who shot to fame with Gully Boy, commented- Phantom! Cricketer Hardik Pandya commented with the fire emoji.

We really seem to be fascinated by these frequent crossovers that have been happening in India. Actors from the South are acting in Hindi films and Hindi film actors are trying their hands in regional cinema. Darbar is all set to release worldwide on the occasion of Pongal, January 15, 2020.

