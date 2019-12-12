Is this the reason why Arbaaz Khan didn't direct Salman Khan's Dabangg 3?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Bollywood superstars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sudeep Kiccha, Prabhudeva, Arbaaz Khan and Sai Maajrekar will be seen having a fun-filled evening with Kapil Sharma on the show this weekend. Conversations will break into laughter riots when actors will be seen narrating amusing behind the scene stories and speaking about their personal experiences.

Arbaaz Khan, who has previously directed Dabangg 2, has chosen Prabhudeva to direct Dabangg 3. Out of curiosity, Kapil wanted to know from Arbaaz the reason behind his decision upon not directing the upcoming sequel of Dabangg. Kapil enquired if it was hard to direct Salman being his brother.

To which Arbaaz went on recalling Dabangg 2 days and shares, "It is tough to direct Salman. I remember the very first day when we were shooting for Dabangg 2, Salman did all the scenes same as I had planned for him. However, the next day, he came up to me saying that this is not how you do it... I said I had already planned the setup and lightings. He promised me that we will do the setup and lightings again and everything will be perfect. He manipulated the scenes according to him. Nonetheless, it was a great learning experience working with him."

Backing up Arbaaz's statement, Salman talked about Arbaaz's only condition for Dabangg 3. He shares, "Arbaaz had only one condition. He said I can't direct you. I will only produce the film. I will find someone else to direct. (Laughs)." This was how Prabhudeva was chosen to direct the film.

