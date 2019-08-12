Is Tiger Shroff a virgin? Hear it from the actor's mouth

bollywood

In a question and answer session with his followers on Instagram, Tiger Shroff was asked if he is a virgin. And well, the actor's reply was as hilarious as it could be

Tiger Shroff held a question and answer session with his followers on Instagram and there was a herd of questions posed at him. The 'Ask Me Anything' session was a fun one, and his followers did not refrain from asking cheeky questions, wherein, a user asked Tiger if he has lost his virginity, to which, the actor, shedding his chocolate boy image and sweet-boy image, he replied saying, "Abe besharam! Mere mom dad bhi follow kar rahe hai mujhe (Shameless! My mother (Ayesha Shroff) and father (Jackie Shroff) are also following me)"

Tiger Shroff, who is known for his super-cautious behaviour and a person, who chooses his words wisely, thought of giving his image goodbye and come out of all reservations. He was also asked if he is dating actress Disha Patani and Tiger's reply to this question is unbelievable! The actor said that he cannot afford to be in a relationship with Disha.

A couple of months ago, there were rumours of the duo calling it quits. According to a report in Pinkvilla, a source, who is a common friend to them both, had revealed, "Tiger and Disha's relationship has seen some really tough times in the last few weeks. They have decided to go their separate ways and have officially broken up now. The decision to call off their relationship happened mutually a few weeks ago. Both Tiger and Disha and the people around them had seen it coming."

Jackie Shroff, veteran actor, and Tiger's father, had spoken about his son's relationship with Disha. He had said, "Tiger found his first friend who is a girl at 25, till then he never looked around. They share the same passions, dance and workout together. She comes from a family of army officers, so she understands the value of discipline. Who knows they may get married in future or remain friends for life, for now, they are just friends."

Tiger Shroff, who started learning martial arts at the age of four also revealed that Hrithik Roshan, Michael Jackson, Jackie Shroff, and Bruce Lee are his idols while Paresh Shirodkar and Hrithik are his dancing inspiration.

Tiger who was last seen in Student Of The Year 2, will next be seen in Baaghi 3, War and Rambo.

