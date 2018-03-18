Is top Bollywood star's PDA with wife just a show to quell affair rumours?

A noted Bollywood star's recent display of public affection for his better half has had people speculating whether he's doing it to silence rumours of a possible affair with his co-star

This top star's PDA has set tongues wagging. He is not exactly known for kissing and holding hands with his better half in public. But his recent spell of khullam khulla pyaar is a way to quell rumours of trouble brewing on the home front.

The industry has been buzzing for a while about his fondness for a co-actor.

Those in the know say that the chatter is getting to him. He is trying hard to portray the all is well stance, but playing to the cameras and going lovey-dovey is only bringing more focus on his put-on facade. Well, well.

Also read - Shot in the dark: This topnotch filmmaker is mixing friendship with business

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates