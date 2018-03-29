Is Varun Dhawan getting paid more than Ranveer Singh for his IPL performance?

A few days ago, Ranveer Singh was in news for being paid Rs 5 crore for his IPL performance. However, a latest report suggests that Varun Dhawan has marched ahead of the Padmaavat actor in terms of remuneration for performing at the IPL 2018



Ranveer Singh will perform at the opening night of IPL. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/ranveersingh

Looks like the cut-throat competition amongst the younger generation in the Bollywood market has started to gain visibility. A few days ago, Ranveer Singh became the talk of the town when a daily reported that the Padmaavat actor will get paid a whopping amount of Rs 5 crore for a 15-minute performance at the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, according to a latest report in DNA, it states that Varun Dhawan's remuneration is higher than Ranveer, courtesy – Varun's popularity amidst the masses.

Speaking of Varun Dhawan marching ahead than Ranveer, a source informed the daily that, "recently, there were reports that Ranveer has been given around Rs 5 crore for his IPL act. But the organisers have paid Varun much more and he's the highest paid of the lot this year. His fee is somewhere close to Rs 6 crore, although the exact figure isn't known."

The source gave justification for this pay structure and termed Varun's popularity and he connects with the masses and audience of every generation. "Varun has a great connect with the masses and among all the actors from the younger generation, he has the maximum number of chartbusters in his kitty. He will be dancing to his recent hits from Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Judwaa 2, as well as other films. Jacqueline and he might also perform a few songs together."

On the professional front, Varun is balancing the promotion of his upcoming film October while shooting for his Yash Raj Film, Sui Dhaaga. Reportedly, he will take two days off from his hectic schedule to rehearse for his Indian Premier League (IPL) performance.

Apart from Ranveer Singh and Varun, other stars performing at the opening event are - Jacqueline Fernandez and Parineeti Chopra. They are sure to make the night a glittering affair.

