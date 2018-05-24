Is Victoria upset husband David Beckham bought drinks for socialite Kara White at Royal Wedding?

British TV show, Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan said Victoria looked like a sourpuss. However, there is a reason why the former Spice Girl, was upset, according to a report



Kara Keble-White

Former England football captain David Beckham's designer wife Victoria was criticised online for not wearing a smile for the better part of the royal wedding last weekend, at Windsor Castle as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot.

British TV show, Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan said Victoria looked like a sourpuss. However, there is a reason why the former Spice Girl, was upset, according to a report in a British tabloid, The Sun. Apparently, Victoria was looking glum because her hubby had bought drinks the previous night for socialite Kara Keble-White.



David Beckham with wife Victoria

It is learnt that Kara was celebrating her birthday in Oxfordshire, next to the Beckhams' estate, when she met the England football legend. According to New! magazine, Kara took a selfie with Beckham and posted it on Instagram. She captioned the now-deleted picture: "Thanks for the shots". According to reports, nothing happened between the two, but Victoria was upset nevertheless.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever