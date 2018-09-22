Is Virat Kohli making his acting debut?
India cricket captain Virat Kohli, who was rested for the Asia Cup by the Indian cricket board owing to his workload, left fans speculating if he is making a foray into acting like his wife Anushka Sharma after he tweeted this picture (above) with a release date September 28 on the poster. "Another debut after 10 years, can't wait! #TrailerTheMovie," wrote Kohli. Well, we will surely wait and watch!
