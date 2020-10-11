Is wedding on the cards for Neha Kakkar? Her latest Instagram post leaves fans wondering

A lot was being spoken about the relationship between Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh but neither of the two denied or confirmed the same. However, by taking to her Instagram account and sharing a picture with him, Kakkar confirmed she was indeed in love with the man.

And now, she has taken to her Instagram account again and this time gone the traditional route and shared some pictures that give her fans a glimpse of her Indian avatar. Sharing a line from the song Diamond Da Challa, she shared the hashtag- #NehuDaVyah and fans wondered if she was tying the knot.

Have a look at her post right here:

And she had also shared a picture with Rohanpreet a few days back and in case you missed it, have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram You’re Mine @rohanpreetsingh ♥ï¸ð #NehuPreet ð«ð» A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) onOct 8, 2020 at 7:58pm PDT

And while speaking to IANS in an interview, Kakkar had spoken about being No. 1 and said, “I understand that -- I am number one that is why people talk about me and get jealous." She is not much bothered by negative comments coming her way as she says people criticise her because she is number one.

"Of course, I am a human being and I do feel bad about it, but after feeling bad I bounce back. I feel these people who are writing bad (things) about me are nothing but jealous people. They feel, 'why is Neha here?' Jo number one singer hai uske hi baare main likhengay log (they will write about the singer who is number one)," Neha said.

