Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal pre-wedding celebrations: Water world, floating stage in Udaipur

Pic Courtesy/ An Isha Ambani fan page on Instagram

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani's pre-wedding bash, which is supposed to be held on December 9-10, 2018, is turning out to be one hell of an extravaganza.

According to DNA, an event management company is hired by the Ambanis in order to create a beautiful water world that would be built upon boats and pontoons. These pontoons would be constructed on the ghats of Lake Pichola. According to a source, "The Ambani family have requested one at the Udai Vilas Ghat that can accommodate 1,000 guests at a time."

A huge idol of Lord Shrinathji, a deity that the Ambani family are devoted to, will be standing afloat on the lake with the help of a number of flat-bottomed boats.

Government official also went on to confirm the news about a proposal received by them to have floating pontoons on Lake Pichola. "This falls under the jurisdiction of the Lake Conservation Authority. The matter has been referred to the chief secretary’s office for further directions," said a government official.

The entire venue will apparently have the feel and ambience of Lake Como, where Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal got engaged in September 2018.

