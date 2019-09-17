Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal attend Wiz Khalifa concert in Mumbai

Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani was spotted at an event in Mumbai. US rapper, Wiz Khalifa performed at a live concert in Mumbai on September 15, 2019, and Isha Ambai graced the event with her presence. Isha Ambani Piramal with her husband Anand Piramal attended the concert and aced their casual avatars for the night. The pictures of the lovely surfaced the internet and are doing the rounds. Check out the pictures below!

Isha Ambani opted for a gorgeous light blue top paired with white palazzos while her husband Anand was seen donning a simple black T-shirt and beige coloured shorts. Isha looked adorable in her no-makeup look keeping her attire casual yet stylish. She completed her look for the night by opting for brown strapped sandals while Anand Piramal chose brown loafers. The lovely couple was all smiles for the camera as they were captured attending the live concert.

Recently, business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Amban organised a celebration at their Antilia residence to welcome Lord Ganesha into their home. The event was a starry affair with the whole of Bollywood posing for the shutterbugs at Antilia in South Mumbai. Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta were seen performing the Ganesh pooja as Mukesh, Nita, Isha, and Anant played the perfect host for the evening.

Mother-daughter duo Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani looked elegant as always for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. For the occasion, Nita donned an elaborate blouse and a red lehenga and paired it with a pretty dupatta in hues of red. On the other hand, Isha chose a pink lehenga and paired her look with a diamond and emerald neckpiece.

