Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal attend Wiz Khalifa concert in Mumbai
Wiz Khalifa performed at a live concert in Mumbai on September 15, 2019, and Isha Ambai with husband Anand Piramal graced the event with their presence
Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani was spotted at an event in Mumbai. US rapper, Wiz Khalifa performed at a live concert in Mumbai on September 15, 2019, and Isha Ambai graced the event with her presence. Isha Ambani Piramal with her husband Anand Piramal attended the concert and aced their casual avatars for the night. The pictures of the lovely surfaced the internet and are doing the rounds. Check out the pictures below!
View this post on Instagram
Isha Ambani opted for a gorgeous light blue top paired with white palazzos while her husband Anand was seen donning a simple black T-shirt and beige coloured shorts. Isha looked adorable in her no-makeup look keeping her attire casual yet stylish. She completed her look for the night by opting for brown strapped sandals while Anand Piramal chose brown loafers. The lovely couple was all smiles for the camera as they were captured attending the live concert.
View this post on Instagram
#ishaambani and #anandpiramal yesterday at #wizkhalifa concert #viralbhayani @viralbhayani
Recently, business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Amban organised a celebration at their Antilia residence to welcome Lord Ganesha into their home. The event was a starry affair with the whole of Bollywood posing for the shutterbugs at Antilia in South Mumbai. Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta were seen performing the Ganesh pooja as Mukesh, Nita, Isha, and Anant played the perfect host for the evening.
Mother-daughter duo Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani looked elegant as always for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. For the occasion, Nita donned an elaborate blouse and a red lehenga and paired it with a pretty dupatta in hues of red. On the other hand, Isha chose a pink lehenga and paired her look with a diamond and emerald neckpiece.
Isha Ambani has always made a mark with her elegant and glam fashion choices and can slay both western and Indian attires with equal ease
Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding with business tycoon Anand Piramal was no less than a royal affair. This event shed light on how Isha rocked the traditional attire like a queen.
Isha Ambani looked gorgeous in this Manish Malhotra creation for her pre-wedding shoot in Udaipur. She looks nothing less than a princess dressed in a pink lehenga and nude make-up by Vardan Nayak.
Isha Ambani styled by stylist Ami Patel looks stunning in a custom velvet red lehenga by Sabyasachi from his zardosi revival series in silver, salma-sitara, dabka and bullion
Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta both go twinning in pink lehengas at Isha's pre-wedding celebrations in Udaipur. She knows how to keep it simple yet elegant with her minimalistic jewellery and make up.
Isha Ambani donned a golden sequinned lehenga paired with a stylish diamond necklace and matching drop earrings.
Isha Ambani looks ethereal in this hand-embroidered couture creation by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and teamed it with her mother’s wedding sari (panetar) as a dupatta.
The gorgeous Ambani heiress was picture perfect in this breathtaking red lehenga with paired with royal stone studded jewellery.
Isha Ambani rocked her bridal lehenga which was a 16-panelled ghagra made with two shades of off-white. Every panel was hand-embroidered with Mughal jaalis and floral panels alternated with the finest zardozi, vasli, mukaish and nakshi work. It also featured an intricate trail. The flower jaali had crystals and sequins and the zardozi borders had the auspicious red colour.
Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani is known to stun everyone with her elegance and traditional outfits making her look not less than a royal queen. (All pictures/mid-day)
